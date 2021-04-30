Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.52. 8,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

