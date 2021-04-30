Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,542. Endava has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 307.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth $72,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

