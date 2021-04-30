Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.22 and traded as high as C$8.07. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 188,609 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$732.68 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

