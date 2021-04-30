Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in April

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.8 days.

EERGF remained flat at $$11.40 on Friday. Energean has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

