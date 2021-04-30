Energycoin Price Tops $0.0021 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $262,442.83 and $91.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009557 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.