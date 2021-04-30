Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 1,430 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:ENVA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $41.06.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.