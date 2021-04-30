Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 1,430 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

