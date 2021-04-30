Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.92 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.99. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.