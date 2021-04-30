Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $175.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.