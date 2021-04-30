Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

