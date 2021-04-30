Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $114.91 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

