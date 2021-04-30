Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.28. 4,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,746. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. Entegris has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,473,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

