Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.77. 8,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,309. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Entergy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.