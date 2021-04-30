Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.