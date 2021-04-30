Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Shares of LON EQN traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 174.80 ($2.28). 635,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £641.91 million and a P/E ratio of -351.20. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 176.60 ($2.31).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.