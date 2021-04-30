Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $932.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $936.00 to $932.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $826.89.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $18.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $724.20. 2,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $686.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.55. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

