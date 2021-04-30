Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $18.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,731,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,378,000 after buying an additional 1,700,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

EQX stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.