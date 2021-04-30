Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GasLog Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.42 million.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

GLOP stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

