Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $41.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

