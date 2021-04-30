Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

