Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.51 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

