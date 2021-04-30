Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

NYSE:PB opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

