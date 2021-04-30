Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Danaher Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

