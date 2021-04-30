Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,998,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.