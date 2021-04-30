Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.