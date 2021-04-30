Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 8,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,919. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.