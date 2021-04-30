Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

EQR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

