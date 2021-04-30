Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.860-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84-3.00 EPS.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $286.17. The stock had a trading volume of 504,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.12. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

