Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.63.

ESS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.72. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,226. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.21 and a 200 day moving average of $252.12. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

