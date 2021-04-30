Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 65.6% in April

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 895,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 769.5 days.

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$33.47 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

