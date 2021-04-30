Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $218.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $208.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

