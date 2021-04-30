Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.65

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.65 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 6,361,609 shares.

The company has a market cap of £712.96 million and a P/E ratio of -265.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

