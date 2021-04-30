Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Shares of EVBN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. 697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

