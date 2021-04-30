Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 1,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 263,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $653.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

