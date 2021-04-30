Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report $11.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.14 million and the lowest is $10.72 million. Evolus reported sales of $10.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $108.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.71 million to $121.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $173.69 million, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $206.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. 705,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $399.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

