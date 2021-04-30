Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lowered Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 23,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $395.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

