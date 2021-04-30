Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report sales of $10.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $9.92 million. Exagen posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.59 million, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.