Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 1,750 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,570 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.