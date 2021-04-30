Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.