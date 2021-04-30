Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,331,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $125.46 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

