Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

NYSE GWW opened at $429.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.27 and a 1-year high of $430.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.