Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 263.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $114.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

