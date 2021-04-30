Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 412.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elastic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after buying an additional 111,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,400,133. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $123.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56. Elastic has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.