Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 655 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,449 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.