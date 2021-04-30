Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

