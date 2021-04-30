Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.54.

Shares of FB traded up $21.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.32. The company has a market capitalization of $936.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

