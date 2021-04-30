Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.54.

Shares of FB traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

