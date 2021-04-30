Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $67.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $67.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $65.85. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFH. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$675.67.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$566.39 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$319.37 and a 12-month high of C$580.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$551.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$474.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.17.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

