Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given New $685.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $630.00 to $685.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

FRFHF stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $461.04. 4,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $223.52 and a 52-week high of $465.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.70 and its 200-day moving average is $372.36. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

