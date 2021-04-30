Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$685.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$675.67.

FFH stock traded down C$3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$563.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,183. The company has a market cap of C$15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 72.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$551.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$474.98. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$580.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

