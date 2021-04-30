Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$700.00 at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$700.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $67.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$675.67.

FFH stock traded down C$2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$563.98. 9,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$551.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$474.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$580.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.17.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

